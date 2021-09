Health Ministry Plans To Build Helipad In Each Regional Clinical Hospital By 2024

The Ministry of Health plans to build a helipad in each regional clinical hospital in 2022-2023.

Health Minister Viktor Liashko wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Liashko, the Ministry of Health, together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the National Police of Ukraine and the State Emergency Service, have launched an experimental aeromedical evacuation project.

The minister noted that within the framework of this project, dispatchers of the centers of emergency medical care can initiate the issue of aeromedical evacuation of patients in case of emergency.

The Minister of Health noted that at the moment the aircraft fleet of the Ministry of Internal Affairs is being used for evacuation.

"Within the framework of the program of the President of Ukraine "Big Construction" for 2022-2023, as part of improving the material and technical base of healthcare institutions, we provide for the construction of helipads in every regional clinical hospital in every region of our country," Liashko wrote.

