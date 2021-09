Cabinet Not To Stop Work Of Public Transport In Case Of Transition To "Red" Zone Of Epidemic Danger

The Cabinet of Ministers does not intend to stop the work of public transport in case the region moves into the "red" zone of epidemic danger.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this at a press conference on Tuesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"About transport. Of course, we will impose a requirement for the vaccination of drivers and transport workers, here the approach to everyone will be fair, the same, - collectives must be vaccinated: in the "yellow" zone at least 1 dose, in the "red" zone - 2 doses of vaccine," he said.

The Prime Minister noted that the requirements for wearing masks and observing social distance will remain for passengers, since it is inexpedient to require vaccination certificates in public transport or the subway, he said.

Shmyhal also added that at the moment the government does not plan to introduce a lockdown and stop the operation of public transport.

At the same time, the Cabinet of Ministers intends to leave the adaptive quarantine, but it will be facilitated for those groups that will be vaccinated.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Shmyhal believes that vaccination against coronavirus infection will help prevent the fourth wave of the spread of coronavirus.

