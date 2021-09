IMF Mission Will Start Its Work September 18, USD 750 Million Expected In December – Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission will start its work in Ukraine on September 18, the tranche of USD 750 million is expected in December.

The Prime Minister said this at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He added that the mission will be the last one to allocate the tranche.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, Ukraine received over USD 2.7 billion from the IMF as a result of the distribution of special drawing rights within the aid provided to countries members of the IMF.

