The first batch of five wind turbines of a new offshore wind farm in east China's Shandong Province started supplying electricity to the power grid on Sunday, the State Grid Shandong Electric Power Company said, The Xinhua News Agency reported.

The farm, 30 km off the coast of Haiyang City, has an installed capacity of 301.6 megawatts and can produce 821 million kilowatt-hours per year once fully operational.

It can help save 253,000 tonnes of standard coal and slash 556,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

The number of working wind turbines is estimated to reach 58 by the end of this year, according to the company.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources