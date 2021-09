2 killed, at least 4 injured in bomb blast in central Myanmar

Two people including a security force member were killed and at least four others injured in a bomb blast in Myanmar's Mandalay region, according to a release from the Ministry of Information, informed The Xinhua News Agency.

The injured included two civilians, two members of fire services department and some security force personnel, the release said.

According to the release, a bomb exploded at a COVID-19 checkpoint where healthcare measures were being carried out in Aungmyaythazan township.

The injured were sent to the military hospital for treatment and the search for suspects is being carried out.

