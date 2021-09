European Solidarity Party Nominates Suschenko Its Candidate In Rada By-Election In Constituency 197

The European Solidarity party has nominated Ukrinform journalist Roman Suschenko, who was freed from a Russian prison in 2019, as its candidate in the parliamentary by-election in constituency 197 (Cherkasy region).

This was announced in a statement on the party's website, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Roman Suschenko, a well-known journalist, a former political prisoner of the Kremlin, and the first deputy chairperson of the Cherkasy regional council, is the European Solidarity party’s parliamentary candidate in the 197th district in Cherkasy region," the statement said.

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) detained Suschenko in Moscow on September 30, 2016.

The Moscow City Court (Russia) later sentenced him to 12 years in a maximum-security prison for espionage.

Ukraine and Russia exchanged prisoners in the “35 for 35” format on September 7, 2019. Suschenko was one of the exchanged prisoners.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the parliament has terminated the parliamentary mandate of Oleksandr Skichko (Servant of the People faction) following his appointment as the governor of Cherkasy region.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Skichko as the governor of Cherkasy region on January 29.

