The parliament withheld payments to 73 members of the parliament for the performance of their parliamentary duties in August.

The parliamentary administration announced this in a statement in response to an information request from the Ukrainian News Agency.

Several parliamentarians were paid UAH 45,400 each in August for the performance of their parliamentary duties in July.

The parliament did not pay the following parliamentarians for the performance of their parliamentary duties: the Servant of the People parliamentary faction’s leader David Arakhamia, the Opposition Platform – For Life parliamentary faction’s co-leaders Vadym Rabinovych and Yurii Boiko, the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association faction’s leader Yuliya Tymoshenko, the For the Future parliamentary group’s co-leader Viktor Bondar, the For the Future party’s leader Ihor Palitsa, and the European Solidarity party’s leader Petro Poroshenko.

The following were also not paid for the performance of their parliamentary duties: the agrarian committee’s head Mykola Solskyi, parliamentarians Viktor Medvedchuk, Ilia Kiva, and Taras Kozak (all members of the For Life – Opposition Platform faction), Member of Parliament Serhii Shakhov (Dovira group), and independent parliamentarians Oleksandr Dubinskyi and Geo Leros.

According to the legislation, a parliamentarian will not be reimbursed for expenses related to the performance of his parliamentary duties in a calendar month if the parliamentarian fails to participate in more than 30% of the votes in the parliament’s plenary sessions or more than 50% of the meetings of the parliamentary committee to which he was elected during that calendar month.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the leaders of almost all parliamentary factions and groups did not receive salaries in August.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources