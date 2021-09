Ukrainians Mostly Interested In Quarantine Requirements For Travel To Poland, Italy, And Spain – Foreign Minis

Ukrainians are mostly interested in the quarantine requirements for travel to Poland, Italy, and Spain.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs launched an interactive map with up-to-date information about visas, permits, and restrictions in the context of the coronavirus pandemic for Ukrainians in 2020.

Today, the most popular tourist destinations are accessible to Ukrainian citizens despite the pandemic, but the entry rules are constantly changing.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Poland, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Greece, Germany, the Czech Republic, France, Portugal, and Cyprus are the most viewed countries on the map.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal believes that vaccination against the COVID-19 coronavirus infection will help prevent the fourth wave of the spread of the coronavirus.

