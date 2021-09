6 MPs Propose Rada Allow, In Case Of Lockdown, Only Vaccinated Citizens To Visit Cinemas, Restaurants, Shoppin

Six Members of Parliament propose the Verkhovna Rada to allow, in the case of a lockdown, only vaccinated citizens to visit cinemas, restaurants, shopping and entertainment centers and gyms.

This is stated in the draft resolution No. 6002 of September 7, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The document proposes to allow work, in the case of a lockdown, of service establishments where at least 80% of employees are vaccinated.

"Such business entities, as an exception, are allowed to accept (service) only visitors (clients) who have completed the full course of vaccination against COVID-19, upon presentation of a document confirming the receipt of the full course of vaccination, or an international, domestic certificate or foreign certificate, action which is confirmed with the help of the Unified State Web Portal of Electronic Services, in particular with the use of the Diia mobile application,” the statement reads.

Also, it cannot be prohibited to hold public events if all participants and organizers of the event have a document confirming the receipt of a full course of vaccination.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Senior Medical Officer Ihor Kuzin states that an internal certificate of vaccination against coronavirus will be issued for a year, and it will need to be renewed in six months.

On September 8, Health Minister Viktor Liashko stated that most restrictions in the "yellow" and "red" zones will not apply to vaccinated citizens.

