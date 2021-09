Murdered Pecherskyi District Court Judge Was Involved In Considering Measures Of Restraint For Suspects Of Ass

Vitalii Pysanets, a judge of the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv, who was found dead outside Kyiv, was one of those engaged in considering measures of restraint for suspects of assassinating journalist Pavel Sheremet, and was the one to lift the arrest from former interior minister Vitalii Zakharchenko's property.

This follows from court records, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Pysanets had worked as a Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv judge since 2015.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the prosecutor's office has opened a criminal case upon the death of judge Pysanets.

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv intends to transfer all Pysanets’ cases to other judges.

On September 11, the judge was found dead outside Kyiv.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources