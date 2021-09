A total of 32,600 individuals have been caught for illegally crossing China's borders since a nationwide crackdown was launched in December 2020, up 203 percent year on year, the Chinese Ministry of Public Security said, informed The Xinhua News Agency.

According to the ministry, 30,800 suspects were arrested for helping foreign nationals to illegally enter China and commit offences, or organizing Chinese people to engage in gambling and fraud outside of China, among other illegal activities.

The National Immigration Administration pledged to maintain a tough stance against illegal border crossings and safeguard national security and border stability.

