Infrared cameras have captured images of snow leopards at an elevation of about 4,200 meters in the mountains of southwest China's Sichuan Province, said a local nature reserve, according to The Xinhua News Agency reports.

Five out of 14 cameras set up at this altitude in the Wanglang nature reserve, Minshan Mountains of a national giant panda park, recorded the rare wildlife. At least two snow leopards, with one confirmed as male, were spotted, suggesting a population in the area, said the reserve's researchers.

The images were captured during July and August, alongside images of blue sheep, Marmota himalayana, takin, and many herbivorous animals.

Snow leopards are under China's highest national-level protection and are listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

In China, they can be seen in alpine areas in southwestern, northwestern, and northern regions, including Tibet, Sichuan, Xinjiang, Gansu, and Inner Mongolia.

