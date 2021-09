Current Situation In Servant Of The People Will Now Be Commented On By Its Speaker Paliichuk - Kornienko

The chairperson of the Servant of the People party, the first deputy chairperson of the faction in the Verkhovna Rada, Oleksandr Kornienko, said that from now on the speaker Yuliya Paliichuk would comment on the current situation in the faction.

He said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“You know that we do not divide our premises into zones, we have a press center where all journalists work in the same way, we do not divide journalists into right and wrong ... and we work quite openly with the media. And part of this process further is that from our side, from the party and the faction, first of all from the faction, because this is parliamentary activity, the speaker of the faction, Mrs. Yuliya Paliichuk, will work," Kornienko said.

According to him, Paliichuk will comment on the events, answer questions and report the faction's position on current issues.

At the same time, the Members of Parliament will focus on commenting on reforms and laws.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Servant of the People intends to discuss personnel changes in the government at a meeting of the faction on September 20.

