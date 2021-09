Uzhhorod Airport Receives First Flight Under Ukrainian-Slovakian Agreement On Use Of Slovakian Airspace

The Uzhhorod airport (Zakarpattia region) has received the first flight under the agreement between Ukraine and Slovakia on the use of Slovak airspace.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Infrastructure announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The first flight to the Uzhhorod international airport was performed today in accordance with the intergovernmental agreement with the Republic of Slovakia. From now on, air traffic control and the use of the airspace at the tactical level will take place in a certain part of the Slovakian airspace. Non-precision approaches will be used at the Uzhhorod airport,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the use of the neighboring country's airspace is a necessary condition for instrument landings at the Uzhhorod airport.

The agreement was signed in September last year during President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s official visit to Slovakia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Slovakia’s Prime Minister Eduard Heger said in late May that an agreement on the use of Slovak airspace by the Uzhhorod airport would come into force within days.

Zelenskyy and Heger discussed the resumption of the Uzhhorod airport’s operations in April.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved an agreement between Ukraine and Slovakia on the resumption of full flights from the Uzhhorod international airport in March.

