The Kyiv District Administrative Court allowed the construction of apartment buildings in villages.

This is stated in the materials of the court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the court's decision, the claim of the Circle of Ukrainian Builders public organization to cancel the ban on the construction of multi-storey buildings in villages with a population of more than 1,000 people was satisfied in full.

The court also ruled unlawful and canceled the order of the Ministry of Regional Development, Construction and Housing and Utilities of Ukraine dated April 26, 2019 on the "Maximum Allowable Height" of residential development, which was to be determined depending on the population size and the classification of the settlement.

Besides, the court allowed the placement of apartment buildings in the quarters of the estate development.

“On Wednesday, the National Building Code’s clause prohibiting the construction of high-rise buildings in satellite villages of Kyiv was canceled in court. This is relevant, because now they are going through a stage of active development ... On September 1, the Court of Appeal upheld the decision of the first instance court. From September 2, the decision came into legal force, and the relevant provisions of the National Building Code are no longer valid. This opens a window of opportunity for developers in the suburbs of the capital,” wrote managing partner of the law firm Totum Yurii Khapko on Facebook.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy states that the implementation of the New Village program is designed for 3.5 years in the first place and the next 5-6 years in the second.

