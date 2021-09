Zelenskyy: Full-Scale War With Russia Cannot Be Ruled Out

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not rule out full-scale war with Russia.

He said this at the Yalta European Strategy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said if that happens it would be the greatest mistake of the Russian Federation.

The President of Ukraine also noted that President of the United States Joseph Biden understands that as well.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksii Danilov, said that Ukrainian military can seize Donetsk and Luhansk if the President orders that.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources