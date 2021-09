Woman sentenced to death for multiple crimes after 2 decades on the run

A woman was sentenced to death for multiple crimes, including murder, in a court in Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province, according to The Xinhua News Agency reports.

The defendant, Lao Rongzhi, conspired with her then-boyfriend in several robberies, abductions and murders in various provinces during 1996-1999 that led to the death of seven people in total, according to the Nanchang Intermediate People's Court in Jiangxi Province.

Lao was arrested in November 2019 after absconding for some 20 years using pseudonyms.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources