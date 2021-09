The Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada intends to initiate the temporary suspension of Members of Parliament Mykola Tyschenko (Servant of the People) and Geo Leros (non-factional) from participating in the meetings of the Verkhovna Rada because of a fight.

Chairperson of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia announced this from the rostrum of the parliament after the fight between the MPs, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Colleagues, I’m talking about what just happened in parliament. It seems to me that this is unacceptable behavior. As a speaker who reported not on the topic at all, I will ask the chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada to turn off the microphone next time when someone is not on the topic, this applies to any party, faction ... Secondly, so is our colleague, Mykola Mykolayovych ... that’s why we would appeal as the Servant of the People faction to the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada with a request to temporarily remove both from parliamentary meetings," he said.

At the same time, the chairperson of the parliament Dmytro Razumkov stressed that the Verkhovna Rada can temporarily suspend the MPs from participating in meetings by voting after the decision of the regulatory committee.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, a fight broke out between Members of Parliament Tyschenko (Servant of the People) and Leros during the speech of the latter.

