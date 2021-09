The Ministry of Health has updated the standards for medical care for patients with COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the new standards, express testing for the determination of the SARS-CoV-2 antigen will be carried out by medical workers providing medical care and/or caring for patients with COVID-19, laboratory workers working with respiratory samples obtained from patients with COVID-19, employees of pathological and forensic medical bureaus.

Also, express testing will be carried out to patients in need of planned hospitalization and who do not have signs of severe acute respiratory syndrome and/or other acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI), social workers, employees of the National Police, the President's Security Service and other persons who are in contact with the President.

Besides, a preliminary screening test for the determination of the SARS-CoV-2 antigen will be carried out to employees of the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service, the State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection, conscripts, military personnel, employees of closed institutions crossing entry-exit checkpoints.

It is noted that now the doctor has one day instead of three to inform the relevant Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the result of treatment and/or termination of self-isolation of persons with confirmed COVID-19.

"Exposed persons who have received a full course of vaccination, as well as those who have had COVID-19 in the last six months (with documentary evidence), in the absence of symptoms, should not self-isolate," the statement reads.

If symptoms of COVID-19 appear, the person should be tested for antigen and self-isolate until a result is obtained.

Exposed persons, whether they have symptoms or not, should be tested 5-7 days after contact and self-isolate.

It is possible to stop self-isolation if a person receives a negative test result.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Health Minister Viktor Liashko states that most restrictions in the "yellow" and "red" zones will not apply to vaccinated citizens.

