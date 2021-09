Zelenskyy May Participate In UN General Assembly Online Instead Of Visiting U.S. In September - Foreign Minist

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may attend the United Nations (UN) General Assembly online instead of visiting the United States again in September.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The format of participation in the General Assembly provides for the possibility of speaking online. It is important for the President of Ukraine that his every visit is meaningful and effective, so we will decide whether the visit will be physical or it will be online," he said.

According to him, the possibility of the visit is being worked out now, but there are no final decisions yet.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy was on a visit to the United States from August 31 to September 5.

