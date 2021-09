The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) recorded the massive issuance of passports of the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions before the elections to the State Duma.

The SSU press service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The SSU recorded a massive illegal issuance of passports of the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. The so-called authorities of the self-proclaimed republics organized this process to ensure the participation of Ukrainians in the September elections to the Russian State Duma. The organizers act in violation of international law and deprive "new" citizens of social guarantees. According to the SSU, the occupants expect to attract as many residents of the temporarily occupied territories as possible to the elections. Therefore, from June 2021, on direct instructions from the Russian Federation, the compulsory acquisition of Russian citizenship is proceeding at an accelerated pace," the statement reads.

It is noted that in order to ensure the planned indicators of support for the ruling United Russia party, curators began to actively issue passports of Russian citizens to residents of the occupied territories.

But in such passports they put down the codes of a non-existent unit of the Migration Service of Rostov Oblast.

Registration in such a document is also not indicated, therefore the issued documents do not give the right to social and pension payments from the aggressor country and do not make their owners full-fledged citizens of the Russian Federation.

Residents of the temporarily occupied territories are obliged to register e-mail with their personal data.

All this is to take part in the online voting.

The organizers have developed a set of measures to campaign for the pro-government party: in temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, numerous registration points to the United Russia have been opened; election organizers received so-called collection of themes (temniks) with campaigning technologies for the party of the Russian authorities; "information centers" for citizens, which are supervised by the leadership of the United Russia, are working.

SSU officers continue to record illegal actions of the occupation authorities in temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions to issue passports in preparation for the elections to the State Duma of the Russian Federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 2, the SSU exposed the advertising agency that developed information campaigns for the LPR/DPR.

