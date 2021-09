The Ministry of Interior Affairs is expecting the arrival of 5,000 Afghani refugees in Ukraine.

That follows from a letter of Interior Affairs Minister Denys Monastyrskyi addressed to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, one of the tasks of the State Migration Service is to ensure the functioning of temporary accommodation centers for refugees and temporary residence points for foreigners and stateless persons illegally staying in Ukraine.

It is possible to place the specified category of persons in the functioning of temporary accommodation centers for refugees, however, today in a total of 161 foreigners are staying in Volyn, Chernihiv, and Mykolayiv centers designed for 582 beds.

An increase in the number of beds by 300 is possible due to the installation of tents in the territory of the indicated temporary residence points at the rate of 100 people per temporary residence point.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Migration Service announced its readiness to accept a significant number of migrants from Afghanistan.

Not a single Afghani citizen evacuated from Kabul to Ukraine has received refugee status or subsidiary protection yet.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources