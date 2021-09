Poland opened the border for vaccinated tourists from Ukraine without the obligation to undergo self-isolation.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Very good news, which everyone expected: from September 9, Ukrainian citizens have been added to the category of persons who are allowed to enter the territory of the Republic of Poland, including for tourism purposes," he said.

Those who are vaccinated against COVID-19 (with Pfizer, Moderna, Astra-Zeneca or Jonson&Jonson vaccines), have had a coronavirus (if documented) are exempted from the obligation of self-isolation after entry.

For the rest, the 10-day quarantine period can be reduced if there is a negative test result for SARS-Cov-2, which can be passed no earlier than 7 days after entry.

Besides, the minister said that from September 1, a hotline for help and tourist support in Ukrainian was opened in Egypt for citizens of Ukraine at number 196-54.

In total, 133 countries are currently open for Ukrainians under various conditions of entry.

