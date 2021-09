World Bank Ready To Allocate USD 230 Million To Ukraine In December To Ensure Vaccination And Fight Covid-19

The World Bank is ready to allocate USD 230 million to Ukraine in December for vaccination and fight against Covid-19.

Arup Banerji, World Bank Regional Country Director for Eastern Europe (Belarus, Moldova, and Ukraine), said this at a meeting with Finance Minister, Serhii Marchenko, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the agreement "Emergency response to COVID-19 and vaccination in Ukraine."

Mr. Banerji noted that the bank is ready to provide Ukraine with USD 230 million in December 2021 as part of the global COVAX initiative.

The question of developing a World Bank Country Partnership Strategy was also raised. It aims to achieve sustainable economic recovery and growth in the country.

The World Bank Regional Director noted that the priority areas should be the energy, agricultural and transport systems.

The Ministry of Finance noted that it continues to develop a draft updated report of the World Bank's systematic diagnostics of the country, which indicates the strategic directions of the future partnership between the bank and Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June 2021, the World Bank was expected to allocate USD 350 million to Ukraine for economic development during the pandemic.

In addition, in early September, the World Bank assured Health Minister Viktor Liashko of the possibility of additional allocation of USD 150 million to Ukraine for an emergency response to COVID-19 and vaccinations.

