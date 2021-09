The international tourism industry was battered by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, witnessing a sharp decrease of 73% in the number of international tourists worldwide, according to the World Conference on Tourism Cooperation and Development held in Beijing, The Xinhua News Agency reported.

The pandemic had a huge impact on the development of global tourism last year, with tourism investment decreasing by 29.3% year on year, said Du Yili with the World Tourism Cities Federation, adding that the revenue of global tourism-related accommodation and catering shrank by 46.3% and 28.2%, respectively.

Hu Heping, minister of culture and tourism, said at the conference that the number of domestic tourists in China recovered in the first half of 2021, totaling 1.87 billion, more than 60% of that in the same period of 2019.

The conference also noticed that online tourism bucked the trend and enjoyed growth in 2020, suggesting that the digital transformation is a basic dynamic for the recovery and development of global tourism.

