The Verkhovna Rada asks the international community not to recognize as legitimate the elections to the State Duma of Russia, which are scheduled for September 19, if they are held in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

A total of 318 MPs voted for the adoption of the draft resolution No. 5497, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, the Verkhovna Rada appeals to the Security Council and the General Assembly of the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the European Union, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the Council of Europe, other international organizations, the European Parliament, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, the Inter-Parliamentary Union, foreign parliaments and governments, and calls on:

- to apply all necessary means to warn the authorities and the occupation administration of Russia from holding elections to the State Duma in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine - the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol and from attracting citizens of Ukraine living in the occupied part of Donbas to participate in the elections;

- take measures to counter Russia's attempts to attract international observers to legitimize the so-called elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine;

- to condemn the actions of the Russian Federation to organize and conduct the so-called elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine;

- not to recognize as legitimate the elections to the State Duma of the Russian Federation on September 19, 2021 and its further decisions when voting in the temporarily occupied part of the territory of Ukraine;

- to prevent contacts at the national level and within the framework of international organizations with representatives of the occupying state, illegally elected as a result of such elections;

- apply restrictive measures against persons involved in organizing and holding elections to the State Duma of the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, as well as persons who will receive a State Duma mandate as a result of such elections;

- to prevent the inclusion in Russian delegations in parliamentary assemblies of international organizations of deputies elected taking into account the votes received in the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, as well as the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

