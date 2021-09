Cabinet Suggests NSDC Impose Sanctions On 30 Entities And Individuals Involved In Illegal Construction Of Kerc

The Cabinet of Ministers has proposed that the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) impose sanctions on 24 legal entities and six individuals involved in the illegal construction and operation of the bridge across the Kerch Strait, the establishment of links between the Russian-annexed Crimea and Russia, and the illegal redevelopment of parks and cultural heritage sites in Sevastopol.

The Ministry for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Ministry for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories drafted the proposal based on the outcome of its joint work with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other state agencies.

The proposed sanctions on these legal entities include banning them from using properties on the territory of Ukraine, performing export-import operations, transferring capital out of Ukraine, as well as fulfilling economic and financial obligations and performing licensed activities on the territory of Ukraine.

The proposed sanctions on the individuals include banning them from entering Ukraine and using properties on the territory of Ukraine.

The proposed sanctions also include prohibiting these legal entities and persons directly or indirectly controlled by them and persons acting on their behalf from participating in the privatization and lease of state property.

The Cabinet of Ministers proposes imposing these sanctions for a period of five years.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories intends to initiate the imposition of sanctions on persons involved in the persecution of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church in the annexed Crimea.

