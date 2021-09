The Cabinet of Ministers will submit the draft state budget for 2022 to the Verkhovna Rada on September 15.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this at a government meeting on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On September 15, as provided by law, the government will send a draft state budget for 2022 to parliament. For the first time, the document will be based on a medium-term budget declaration, which is designed for three years," he said.

Shmyhal stressed that it will be a balanced, realistic draft of the state budget, with clear goals.

In the state budget for next year, it is planned to pay special attention to defense, medicine, education and social programs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the budget legislation, the government must submit a draft state budget for the next year for approval by the parliament by September 15 of the current year.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources