The Verkhovna Rada refused to appeal to the U.S. Congress to grant Ukraine the status of the Major Non-North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Ally (MNNA).

A total of 24 MPs voted for the adoption of the draft resolution No. 5380, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the text of the appeal, the Ukrainian parliament intended to appeal to the U.S. Congress with a request to ensure that Ukraine is granted bilateral status of the Major Non-NATO Ally (MNNA), since as of today, the situation in eastern Ukraine is deteriorating by building up Russia's military presence near the borders of Ukraine and in occupied Ukrainian Crimea, as well as Russian provocations in the occupied part of eastern Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, U.S. President Joe Biden supports Ukraine's accession to NATO, but no specific dates were discussed during the meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources