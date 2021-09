Health Minister Viktor Liashko states that most of the restrictions in the "yellow" and "red" zones will not apply to vaccinated citizens.

He announced this at a government meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The epidemic situation in the country is deteriorating, we have an increase in the national indicator of tests, among all tested we see a trend towards an increase in hospitalization of patients with COVID-19, while the situation is not critical now," Liashko said.

He also added that the Ministry of Health inherits the practice of European countries and the United States, which is why he proposes to bring the quality of life of the vaccinated population closer to the usual.

It is noted that, together with other ministries, they have already begun work on amendments to quarantine regulations in order to strike a balance between protecting the population from COVID-19 and its well-being.

"We assume that most of the restrictions in the "yellow" and "red" zones will not apply if visitors to institutions or groups of various sectors of the economy are vaccinated, in this case, for the "yellow" level, one dose of vaccine will be enough, and for the "red" level, a full course of vaccination will be needed. For example, the work of educational institutions in the "yellow" quarantine zone will not be restricted, provided that 80% of teachers have documents on vaccination against COVID-19 with at least one dose," Liashko said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Health Minister Viktor Liashko predicts Ukraine's transition from the "green" to the "yellow" quarantine zone, which provides for additional quarantine restrictions, starting September 13.

