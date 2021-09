Ukraine Cuts Natural Gas Import 7.3 Times To 1.7 Billion Cubic Meters In 8M – Ukrainian GTS Operator

In the first eight months of 2021, Ukraine cut natural gas import 7.3 times year over year to 1.716 billion cubic meters.

The Ukrainian Gas Transport System Operator has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In July, Ukraine imported 567 million cubic meters of natural gas from the European Union.

According to the statement, that was the highest indicator in 2021.

According to the report, a total of 87% of the natural gas was imported from Hungary.

At the same time, in the first eight months of 2021, natural gas export and re-export made 886 million cubic meters.

In August, there was a test delivery of natural gas via the Trans-Balkan gas corridor.

The delivery was provided from Romania and made 2,300 cubic meters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2020, Ukraine boosted natural gas import by 12% to 15.9 billion cubic meters.

In 2020, Ukraine imported 10.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas from the Slovak Republic (+11%); almost 4.2 billion cubic meters from Hungary (+14%), almost 1.5 billion cubic meters from the Republic of Poland (+3%).

In particular, using the backhaul, Ukraine imported 45%.

