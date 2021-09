Servant Of The People To Discuss On September 20 Staff Reshuffle In Cabinet – Arakhamia

At its meeting on Monday, September 20, the Servant of the People party parliamentary faction intends to discuss staff reshuffle in the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

Chairperson of the Servant of the People party faction, David Arakhamia, said this to the press on Wednesday, September 8, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Arakhamia, at the meeting, the faction intends to discuss the dismissal of 3-4 ministers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not rule out reshuffles in the Government.

