Price Of Electricity In Day-Ahead Market Up 53.5% To UAH 2,034.6 Per MWh In August

In August 2021, the price of electricity in the day-ahead market (DAM) increased by 53.5% to UAH 2,034.63 per MWh compared to August 2020.

This is evidenced by the data of the Market Operator state enterprise, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The weighted average price of the sale and purchase of electricity in the DAM for August 2021 is UAH 2,034.63 per MWh (excluding VAT). This is by 38% higher than the July price and by 53.5% higher than the price in August 2020," the statement reads.

It is noted that in the intraday market, the weighted average price of electricity accepted in August is UAH 2,976.69 per MWh (excluding VAT), which is by 70.5% higher than in July and 2.5 times higher than in August 2020.

Also in August 2021, in the DAM and the intraday market in the trade zone of the Unified Energy System (UES) of Ukraine, there was a shortage of offers from 05:00 p.m. to 00:00 a.m.

At the same time, the demand for DAM in the UES of Ukraine increased by 8.1% compared to July, and by 7.1% compared to the same period last year.

In turn, a surplus of offers prevailed in the Burshtyn Energy Island TPP trade zone.

In particular, the volume of applications for sale in August at DAM in the Burshtyn Energy Island TPP trading zone increased by 7.8% compared to July 2021 and by 23.6% compared to August 2020.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has reduced the cost of electricity for the population by 14.3% to UAH 1.44 per kWh for the first 250 kWh per month from October 1.

