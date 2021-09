The first translations into Ukrainian of the world bestsellers about Jews and Israel will be published in the

“Israel: A Concise History of a Nation Reborn” by Dr. Daniel Gordis is the first book published in a new series “Jewish Library”, founded by the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine in cooperation with the Euro-Asian Jewish Congress, the Ostrozky Princes Foundation and the family of Yuriy Lutsenko. The series will publish the first Ukrainian translations of the works about Jews and Israel, which have already become world bestsellers. The new project has been announced by the President of the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine Boris Lozhkin.

Dr. Daniel Gordis, author of the first book published in the “Jewish Library”, is a recognized expert in the history of Israel. Gordis, Senior Vice President at Shalem College and columnist for the Jerusalem Post and Bloomberg View, has authored more than ten books that have received recognition far beyond Israel itself.

According to Lozhkin, in the book “Israel: A Concise History of a Nation Reborn” Gordis was able “to summarize in-depth and fascinatingly all the major aspects that play an important role in understanding the history of Israel – from inception to modern times.”

“Israel: A Concise History of a Nation Reborn” was named “Book of the Year” in 2016 and received the most prestigious award in the field of literature about Jews – the US National Jewish Book Award, that was established in 1944. The book of Daniel Gordis has been already published in English, Japanese, Chinese, Romanian and Russian. The Ukrainian translation is published for the first time in the “Jewish Library” series in the publishing house “Our Format”.

“The first publications in Ukrainian of the world bestsellers about Jews and Israel are a distinctive feature of the entire Jewish Library series.” Although Jews and Ukrainians are united by more than a thousand-year history of coexistence, and there is a lot of Ukrainian in the State of Israel, few in modern Ukraine are familiar with the history of the Jewish people and their present life. The “Jewish Library” will help eliminate many of these blank spots by talking about Jews and Israel in Ukrainian,” Lozhkin said.

In the future, the “Jewish Library” will continue to acquaint Ukrainian readers with the history, culture and outstanding representatives of the Jewish people, Lozhkin promised.

