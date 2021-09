Producers’ Average Sunflowerseed Oil Prices Up 70% To UAH 49.66 Per Liter, Sugar Prices Up 75% To UAH 22.09 Pe

As of September 3, producers’ average sunflowerseed oil prices rose by 70% year over year to UAH 49.66 per liter, and those for sugar rose by 75% to UAH 22.09 per kilo.

The Agriculture and Food Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as of September 3, producers’ average egg prices rose by 46% year over year to UAH 23.16 for 10 eggs.

Besides, the average pork price from producers rose by 5% year over year to UAH 89.61 per kilo, cattle meat price rose by 13% year over year to UAH 108.15 per kilo, chicken meat price rose by 29% year over year to UAH 58.81 per kilo, that for milk rose by 14% year over year to UAH 21.75 per liter, and butter prices rose by 9% year over year to UAH 174.12 per kilo.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Agriculture and Food Ministry says that since early 2021, Ukrainian agrarians have received UAH 565 million in compensation for loan interest.

