5 MPs Propose Rada Appeal To UN Security Council To Declare FSB And Russian Armed Forces Terrorist Organizations

Five members of the parliament have proposed that the parliament appeal to the Security Council of the United Nations Organization to declare Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Russian Armed Forces as terrorist organizations.

This is stated in draft parliamentary resolution No. 6001 dated September 7, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The text of the draft resolution has not yet been published as of Tuesday.

The initiators of the draft resolution are parliamentarians Oleh Dunda, Oleksandr Aleksiichuk, Heorhii Mazurashu (all members of the Servant of the People faction), Ihor Huz, and Taras Batenko (both members of the For the Future parliamentary group).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 23, the parliament called on international organizations to step up cooperation on countering Russia's aggression within the Crimean Platform.

