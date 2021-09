Rada Will Consider Appeal To U.S. Congress On Granting Ukraine Status Of Major Non-NATO U.S. Ally At Extraordi

The Verkhovna Rada will hold an extraordinary plenary meeting on September 8 to consider a draft resolution on an appeal to the U.S. Congress on granting Ukraine the status of the Major Non-NATO Ally of the United States of America (MNNA).

The corresponding order was published by the press secretary of Verkhovna Rada Chairperson Dmytro Razumkov, Olha Tuniy, on her Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Razumkov signed an order to convene an extraordinary plenary session of parliament on Wednesday, September 8, at the request of 153 MPs," she wrote.

The MPs will consider the abovementioned resolution.

According to the order, the MPs will gather for an extraordinary session immediately after the end of the next one.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at an extraordinary meeting on September 9, the Verkhovna Rada intends to appeal to the U.S. Congress on granting Ukraine the status of the Major Non-NATO Ally of the United States of America.

