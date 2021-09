Police Search House Of Kryvyi Rih Acting Mayor Vilkul And His Son - Source

The police searched the house of the acting mayor of Kryvyi Rih Yurii Vilkul and his son Oleksandr in the case of the death of the mayor of Kryvyi Rih, Kostiantyn Pavlov.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a law enforcement source.

"There were searches at his place today. His son also had searches," he said.

According to him, the searches were carried out as part of the investigation into the death of Pavlov.

Also, police officers searched the house of the deputy mayors of Kryvyi Rih Oleksandr Katrichenko and Yevhen Udod.

The source did not give details about the searches.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the executive committee of the city council of Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk region) announces checks by all regulatory authorities after the death of Mayor Kostiantyn Pavlov.

On August 15, Pavlov was found dead in his own home with a gunshot wound.

An investigation is underway, the investigation is leaning towards the version of suicide.

After Pavlov's death, the Kryvyi Rih City Council appointed deputy Yurii Vilkul as the acting mayor after the secretary of the city council Oleksandr Kotliar, to whom these duties were to be transferred, resigned.

