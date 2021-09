Foreign Ministry Calls Allocation By United States Of USD 60 Million In Javelins By 2022 A Signal For Russia

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Ukraine considers the allocation by the United States of additional USD 60 million in Javelins is another signal for the Russian Federation.

Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba said this on Svoboda Slova [Free Speech] political TV show on the ICTV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to the United States, Ukrainian and American defense ministries signed an agreement on strategic defense partnership fundamentals.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources