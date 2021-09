International Reserves Up 9.2% To USD 31.6 Billion In August

In August, the international reserves reached the nine-year maximum by 9.2% to USD 31.6 billion.

The National Bank of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As at September 1, 2021, Ukraine’s international reserves, according to preliminary data, made USD 31.615 billion (expressed in dollars).

Such a volume is a record-breaking one in the last nine years.

In August, the international reserves rose by 9.2% first of all thanks to an inflow of USD 1.928 billion in special drawing rights within the general distribution from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

For the most part of August, foreign currency supply prevailed over the demand, which allowed the NBU to acquire USD 368.8 million.

At the same time, in August, the Regulator sold USD 20.5 million to smoothen excessive hryvnia exchange rate’s fluctuations.

In total, in August, the NBU bought USD 348.3 million on the interbank foreign currency market.

The payments of the Government and the NBU in favor of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in August made USD 204.3 million (expressed in dollars).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2020, the international reserves of Ukraine rose by 15% and made USD 29.1 billion as at January 1, 2021 (expressed in dollars).

