Director General of the Ukrainian Gas Transport System Operator state-run enterprise, Serhii Makohon, states that Russia's gas monopoly Gazprom had refused to book additional capacity of the Ukrainian gas transport system (GTS) for September.

Makohon has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Despite the highest natural gas price in the European Union and insufficient natural gas reserves at the European underground gas storage facilities, Gazprom has not booked additional transit capacity of 15 million cubic meters a day for September. That will entail a fall in the transit from 124 million cubic meters to 109 million cubic meters a day," Makohon wrote.

He added that the Ukrainian Gas Transport System Operator constantly offers an additional capacity of 63.7 million cubic meters a day, however, Gazprom has not shown its interest in the increase of natural gas supplies to the EU.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the average customs cost of natural gas imported by Ukraine in August rose by 19.7% or USD 70.5565 per thousand cubic meters month over month to USD 427.8809 per thousand cubic meters.

Between August 31 and September 3, the natural gas price in Europe rose by 2.7% or USD 17.24 per thousand cubic meters to USD 644.65 per thousand cubic meters.

