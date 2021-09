Ministry Of Defense Spends USD 250,000 To Evacuate Ukrainians From Kabul

The Ministry of Defense spent USD 248,200 on the evacuation of Ukrainian citizens from Kabul (Afghanistan).

The ministry said this in a reply to the respective request from the Ukrainian News Agency.

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense did not specify the number of Ukrainians evacuated from Kabul.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Migration Service says it is ready to accept a considerable number of migrants from Afghanistan.

The United States thanks Ukraine for its assistance in the evacuation of people from Afghanistan.

