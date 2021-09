DTEK Renewables’ Earnings Down 6.3% To UAH 3.8 Billion In H1

In the first half of 2021, the DTEK Renewables, an operation company running assets of DTEK in the renewable energy sector, cut its earnings by 6.3% or UAH 259 million year over year to UAH 3.844 billion.

That follows from the financial statement of the company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, DTEK Renewables boosted its net profit 5.7 times or by UAH 2.066 billion year over year to UAH 2.506 billion.

At the same time, in the first half of 2021, the company cuts its gross profit by 9.3% year over year to UAH 2,701 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2020, the company boosted its earnings by 66.7% to UAH 8.148 billion.

DTEK runs energy assets of the System Capital Management company, which belongs to businessman Rinat Akhmetov.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources