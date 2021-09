Ukraine is 80% technically ready for the 2021/2022 heating season.

The Ministry of the Development of Communities and Territories announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As of the beginning of September, regions are technically almost 80% ready for the start of the heating season. We are talking about the preparation of buildings, water supply facilities, and water and sewage utilities," the statement said.

According to Minister of the Development of Communities and Territories Oleksii Chernyshov, tariffs for the population should not increase.

Besides, according to him, the government is ready to support local self-government agencies and heating utilities. In particular, work is continuing on the law No. 1639 on compensating tariff differences.

According to the statement, the power to set heating tariffs in the new heating season has been transferred to local self-government agencies.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 71.5% of houses were readied for the 2021/2022 heating season in August.

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national energy company intends to accumulate 19 billion cubic meters of gas in underground gas storage facilities before the start of the heating season.

