The Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov opposes the renaming of Ukraine into Rus-Ukraine.

He announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Sometimes it is better to chew than talk. You know, Ukraine really needs changes, reforms, but it certainly does not need a name change. We live in the state of Ukraine, which, I think, suits 99%," he said.

Razumkov called the statements of the representative of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas (TCG), a non-staff adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, Oleksii Arestovich, on the preparation of the relevant project in the Office as a "non-state position."

"I don't know in what state people are giving comments, it's hard to say," he added.

Razumkov himself does not have information about the preparation in the Office of the President of a project to rename Ukraine.

He also hopes that the information about the renaming is fake.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Arestovich said that the Presidential Office is working on renaming Ukraine into Rus-Ukraine.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources