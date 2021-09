Rada To Consider Appealing To U.S. Congress To Designate Ukraine Major Non-NATO Ally At Extraordinary Session

The parliament will consider a draft resolution appealing to the Congress of the United States to designate Ukraine as a major non-North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) ally at an extraordinary session on Thursday, September 9.

Member of Parliament Oleksii Honcharenko (European Solidarity faction) announced this in his Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The parliament will consider an appeal to the Congress to grant Ukraine the status of a major non-NATO ally (MNNA) at an extraordinary session. Tentatively, the extraordinary session will take place on Thursday,” he wrote.

According to Honcharenko, an MNNA status will not prevent Ukraine from joining NATO.

"And a vote for my draft appeal in the parliament will send an important signal to Russia and the world about our civilizational choice. Besides, granting Ukraine an MNNA status will demonstrate to the Kremlin that Ukraine is a key ally of the United States in Eastern Europe," Honcharenko wrote.

He published a photograph of 154 signatures of parliamentarians in support of convening an extraordinary session.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, no specific dates for Ukraine's accession to NATO were discussed during President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s meeting with United States President Joe Biden.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources