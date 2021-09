Supreme Court Judge Nataliya Shevtsova has resigned.

That follows from the data provided by the High Council of Public Justice (HCPJ), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Shevtsova occupies the position of a Cassation Administrative Court judge within the Supreme Court.

Shevtsova resigned at her own discretion.

The HCJ will consider her resignation statement on September 14.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the HCJ has dismissed Supreme Court judges Svitlana Vus and Vasyl Ohuretskyi.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources