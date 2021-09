Economy Ministry Ups Ceiling Gasoline Cost By 1.3% To UAH 30.94 Per Liter, Diesel Fuel – By 2.1% To UAH 28.69

The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine has raised the ceiling gasoline cost by 1.3% to UAH 30.94 per liter, and the cost of diesel fuel – by 2.1% to UAH 28.69 per liter.

Therefore, the ceiling gasoline price is UAH 30.94 per liter, and that of diesel fuel is UAH 28.69 per liter.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 2, the Cabinet of Ministers boosted the ceiling gasoline cost by 55 kopecks per liter and that of diesel fuel by 62 kopecks per liter.

