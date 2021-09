National Police Refuse To Say Whether They Check "Belarusian Trail" In Death Of Head Of Belarusian House In Uk

The National Police refuse to say whether the involvement of the Belarusian authorities in the death of the head of the Belarusian House in Ukraine public organization Vitaly Shishov in Kyiv is being checked.

This is stated in the response of the National Police to the request of the Ukrainian News Agency.

The National Police notes that the case is being investigated under Article 115 (premeditated murder) of the Criminal Code.

"In order to establish the circumstances of Vitaly Shishov's death, investigators have put forward and are checking versions, in particular, regarding his alleged suicide or premeditated murder," the response reads.

Other information is classified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova does not exclude the politicization of the case of the death of the head of the Belarusian House in Ukraine Vitaly Shishov.

The United States considers the death of the head of the Belarusian House in Ukraine Shishov to be a “Belarusian reprisal against civil society” and hopes that the causes of death will be established by the Ukrainian authorities.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources