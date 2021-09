Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsperson), Liudmyla Denisova, intends to request the Constitutional Court to estimate the constitutionality of the bill on the status of oligarchs in case it is adopted.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a source in the Ukrainian Parliament with the reference to a letter Denisova had sent to Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov.

In her letter, Denisova refers to bill 5599’s non-correspondence to the Constitution.

"As a result of the analysis of the provisions of the bill we conducted makes us concerned since they allow us to conclude that its norms do not comply with the Constitution, and their implementation will lead to violations of human and civil rights and freedoms," Denisova said in a letter.

She notes that the list of such norms includes the vesting of the President and the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) with powers not provided for by the Constitution, restriction of human rights depending on property status, the indirect introduction of censorship in the media, and so on.

Denisova considers that the bill should be sent to the European Commission for Democracy through Law (Venice Commission).

The Ombudsman notes that the adoption of the current version of the bill on oligarchs will lead to its consideration in the Constitutional Court.

"If this bill is adopted in the version adopted in the first reading, I will be forced, in accordance with Article 15 of the Law of Ukraine On Verkhovna Rada ombudsperson, to submit an appeal to the Constitutional Court as for estimation of the bill’s compliance with the Constitution,” notes Denisova in her letter.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the chairman of the Servant of the People party, first deputy chairman of the faction in the Verkhovna Rada, Oleksandr Korniyenko, is convinced that the second reading of the bill on oligarchs will be adopted in the fall.

On June 2, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduced to the Rada a bill on oligarchs, where, in particular, he proposes to identify as oligarchs persons who simultaneously meet the following four criteria: they are participants in political life, have significant influence on the media, own a monopoly on the state market and have assets worth over a million living wages.

